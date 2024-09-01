Terrence Smith Commits to Iowa Football
On Saturday, the Iowa offense showed encouraging signs of life in a 40-0 season-opening victory against visiting Illinois State. The Hawkeyes continued enjoying their holiday weekend Sunday by gaining a key commitment in the 2025 recruiting class.
West Aurora (IL) High receiver Terrence Smith announced his Iowa commitment on Sunday, a little more than two months after officially visiting the Big Ten school. He chose the Hawkeyes ahead of fellow finalist Minnesota.
Smith's pledge brought the number of known verbal commitments in Iowa's '25 Class to 15. The group can sign with the program in December.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pound Smith entered his final season with 96 receptions for 1,546 yards and 18 touchdowns in his varsity career. He's also stood out for West Aurora and on the club circuit in basketball.
2025 Iowa Verbal Commitments
Joey VanWetzinga (OL/DL, Pleasant Valley)
Burke Gautcher (LB, Illinois)
Carson Cooney (LB, Illinois)
Jimmy Sullivan (QB, Indiana)
Eli Johnson (TE, Wisconsin)
Drew MacPherson (S, Illinois)
Mason Woods (TE, Iowa City West)
Cameron Herron (OL, Indiana)
CJ Bell (CB, Connecticut)
Lucas Allgeyer (OL, St. Louis)
Brad Fitzgibbon (DL, Chicago)
Thomas Meyer (TE, Clear Lake)
Scott Starzyk (K, Texas)
Iose Epenesa (DL, Illinois)
Terrence Smith (WR, Illinois)