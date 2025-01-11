Three Iowa Hawkeyes Poised For A Breakout Season In 2025
With the 2024-25 College Football season slowly wrapping up, it's time to look ahead into the next season for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Luckily for fans, there were plenty of young stars that showcased their abilities throughout the 2024 season and could be on the brink of a breakout season in 2025.
Here are three Hawkeyes that are poised for a breakout season in 2025:
Kamari Moulton, RB
With star running back Kaleb Johnson projected to be a top prospect in this year's draft class, redshirt freshman running back Kamari Moulton is primed for a lead back role in 2025.
Despite being behind Johnson on the depth chart, the Florida native finished the season with 473 yards and three touchdowns on 84 carries. Moulton has a rare blend of size and speed, which makes him the perfect tailback to take over a bellcow role for the Hawkeyes next season.
During Iowa's bowl game against the Missouri Tigers, Moulton got his first oppertunity as the lead back and he did not disappoint. The versatile offensive weapon finished with 14 carries for 96 yards and one touchdown.
Reece Vander Zee, WR
Even though the Hawkeyes' offense struggled in the air this past year, it's clear that freshman wide receiver Reese Vander Zee will play a major piece in the team's offensive efforts next season.
The 6-foot-4, 207 lbs. pass catcher put the college football world on notice in his first ever collegiate start, as he finished with five catches for 66 yards and two touchdowns in Iowa's Week 1 victory.
Unfortunately for the young talent, he suffered a low-leg injury halfway through the season, causing him to miss the rest of the year. Vander Zee still managed to record 14 catches for 176 yards and three touchdowns in seven games, which gives hope to the Hawkeye fanbase that he will dominant next season.
Karson Sharar, LB
The Hawkeyes' veteran-heavy linebacker core played a critical role in the team's eight-win season in 2024. But head coach Kirk Ferentz set to lose multiple players in the front seven, redshirt junior Karson Sharar could be the next man up.
Former Iowa linebacker Nick Jackson recently gave high praise to Sharar, claiming that he might be the most talented player in the Hawkeyes' linebacker room.
Sharar was a former four-star recruit that decided to stay in-state. He did not see much of the field in 2024, as he recorded 12 total tackles. But with all the moving pieces on Iowa's defense, Sharar is likely to be a key piece moving forward in 2025.