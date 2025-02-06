Three Perfect Fits For Iowa Hawkeyes' Kaleb Johnson In 2025 NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is quickly approaching, which means it's time to look at all the potential places the Iowa Hawkeyes could end up at the next level.
Former highly-touted running back Kaleb Johnson made a name for himself in his final season with the Hawkeyes, as he finished with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns in 2024. During the stretch, Johnson averaged an incredible 6.4 yards per carry on 240 attempts and became one of the best tailbacks in all of college football.
Here are three perfect landing spots for Johnson in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders finished the 2024-25 season dead last in rushing yards per game, as they averaged an abysmal 79.8 yards per game. With newly-hired head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly, both have proven to heavily utilize the run game.
In his final two years with the Seattle Seahawks, Carroll took Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the 2022 Draft and Zach Charbonnet in the same round just a year later. Johnson could easily fit the "Walker" mold for the Raiders in 2025 - a workhouse back that Carroll and Kelly can rely on in early-down situations.
It's unlikely that Las Vegas would spend the No. 6 pick on Johnson, but luckily, they also hold the No. 37 pick in this year's draft.
Chicago Bears
Just like the Raiders, the Chicago Bears' new coaching regime will likely make running the ball a focal point of the offense.
Former Detroit Lions offensive coordinator and now Bears' head coach Ben Johnson produced an outstanding run game last season. Detroit ranked No. 6 in rushing yards per game last season with 146.4 yards per game. Their success came from the dynamic running back duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, who combined for 2,187 yards on the ground.
Chicago is in a prime spot to select the former Hawkeye, as they hold picks No. 39 and No. 41. And while it may not be to the full extent as the Lions' rushing attack, a pairing of Johnson and current Bears' running back D'Andre Swift could be helpful in restructuring the offense.
Los Angeles Chargers
After head coach Jim Harbaugh completely changed the culture in Los Angeles this past season, the Chargers are ready to take the next step in 2025.
It's clear that offensive coordinator Greg Roman wanted to improve the team's run game last season, as they signed JK Dobbins and Gus Edwards during the 2024 free agency period. While Dobbins started off the season hot, his injury-riddled past caught up with him and he missed four games in 2024. Johnson fits Harbaugh's "run-first" mentality and could easily blossom into a workhouse for Los Angeles.
If the Hawkeyes' running back manages to fall all the way to pick No. 55 in the upcoming draft, it would be hard for the Chargers to pass up on him.