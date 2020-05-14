Thursday's Clicks: Commissioners Give Their Thoughts On Sports Return

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott summed up the challenges of the return to college sports.

"There is no playbook for this," Scott said in a Sports Illustrated story on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic that led to the end of the 2019-20 college sports schedule in March is still going. The NCAA on Thursday extended its dead period for recruiting until the end of June. And there is still debate on how a college football season can begin, and what it will look like when it does.

The 10 commissioners of the Football Bowl Subdivision are on conference calls daily to discuss how the sport can restart.

"We've been dealing with this pandemic for about 50 days," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said when interviewed by SI. "I think after these next 50 days we'll know so much more. The next 45–50 days will be critical."

"This virus isn’t going away," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, a former athletic director at Iowa. "It’s like chicken pox or HIV or SARS or MERS. You learn how to co-exist with it and mitigate the severity with a vaccine. We’re going to have to find the new normal and like we did after 9/11: air travel changed forever. There are going to be components of this that will change forever."

