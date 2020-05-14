HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Wrestling
Spring Sports

Thursday's Clicks: Commissioners Give Their Thoughts On Sports Return

John Bohnenkamp

Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott summed up the challenges of the return to college sports.

"There is no playbook for this," Scott said in a Sports Illustrated story on Thursday.

The COVID-19 pandemic that led to the end of the 2019-20 college sports schedule in March is still going. The NCAA on Thursday extended its dead period for recruiting until the end of June. And there is still debate on how a college football season can begin, and what it will look like when it does.

The 10 commissioners of the Football Bowl Subdivision are on conference calls daily to discuss how the sport can restart.

"We've been dealing with this pandemic for about 50 days," Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said when interviewed by SI. "I think after these next 50 days we'll know so much more. The next 45–50 days will be critical."

"This virus isn’t going away," said Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby, a former athletic director at Iowa. "It’s like chicken pox or HIV or SARS or MERS. You learn how to co-exist with it and mitigate the severity with a vaccine. We’re going to have to find the new normal and like we did after 9/11: air travel changed forever. There are going to be components of this that will change forever."

Breaking down Haliburton

Sports Illustrated has begun breaking down top prospects for the NBA Draft, which has been delayed indefinitely because of the pandemic.

A look at Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton, expected to be a high first-round pick.

National links

Joe Buck says FOX will pump in crowd noise for NFL games if there aren't any fans in the seats.

Denver's Von Miller said his coronavirus experience was "frightening."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA Draft Deadline Pushed Back

Players will get extended time to decide whether to withdraw.

John Bohnenkamp

Summer Preview: The Quarterbacks

Iowa is looking for a new starter after three years of Stanley at the helm.

John Bohnenkamp

Wednesday's Clicks: Pieces Starting To Connect For Fall Puzzle

Tuesday was an active day in college sports with decisions that could affect the football season.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Finds Recruiting Success Despite COVID-19 Uncertainty

Barnes addresses Iowa's 2021 class, and the strategies that are part of the construction.

Adam Hensley

Tuesday's Clicks: Lawrence, Tausaga Receive Big Ten Honors

Iowa sophomore named men's indoor track athlete of the year.

John Bohnenkamp

The Breakdown: Connor McCaffery

Third-year sophomore led the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio

John Bohnenkamp

Bohannon, Nunge Have Hardship Waivers Approved

Big Ten grants additional year of eligibility to senior guard and redshirt sophomore forward.

John Bohnenkamp

The Breakdown: Joe Toussaint

Iowa freshman guard moved into the starting lineup in December

John Bohnenkamp

Monday's Clicks: NCAA Changes The NET

Formula used by basketball tournament selection committees will be different next season.

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes' Lineup Will Be One Of The Most Experienced In The Nation

Iowa's probable men's basketball starters for the 2020-21 season have logged more than 10,000 minutes.

John Bohnenkamp