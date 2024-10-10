Top Iowa Hawkeyes Recruit Earns Massive Praise
The Iowa Hawkeyes are not exactly the Ohio State Buckeyes when it comes to recruiting, but they still land some pretty impressive prospects here and there.
Take edge rusher Iose Epenesa, for example.
The brother of former Iowa pass rusher A.J. Epenesa, who now plays for the Buffalo Bills, Iose committed to the Hawkeyes back in August, and he is already garnering significant recognition.
In a piece where Bleacher Report's Brad Shepard ranked the most disruptive defenders in the class of 2025, he placed Epenesa eighth.
Shepard sung Epenesa's praises for his versatility and notes that he will probably best excel as part of a 3-4 defensive scheme.
"Regardless of the position he plays, Iowa is getting a good one," Shepard wrote of Epenesa. "He is the prototypical rugged, hard-nosed defender who will shine for a long time for the Hawkeyes, and while [Kirk] Ferentz always deploys one of the best defenses in the nation, Epenesa is too talented to watch."
Shepard noted that Epenesa was also a standout in basketball and in track, prime evidence of the youngster's extraordinary athleticism.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman hails from Edwardsville High School in Illinois and has amassed a grand total of 111 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 14 sacks across his high-school career.
As Shepard mentioned, Iowa has long been known for its ability to field elite defenses, and Epenesa will just be the latest member of the group.
We'll see if Iose can be as effective as his older brother was at Iowa City.