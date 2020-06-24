HawkeyeMaven
Tracy Makes ESPN List Of Unheralded Stars

John Bohnenkamp

Tyrone Tracy Jr., made a big impact in his redshirt freshman season at Iowa.

Tracy played in all 13 games last season, with eight starts. He finished with 36 catches for 589 yards and three touchdowns.

Tracy was named as Iowa's "most unheralded star" in a list by ESPN.com on Wednesday.

Bill Connelly wrote:

"Ihmir Smith-Marsette might be the most dangerous receiver on the roster, but Tracy isn't far behind. The sophomore-to-be averaged over 16 yards per catch, just like Smith-Marsette, and posted intriguing numbers despite a case of the freshman dropsies. Fix the glitches and Tracy could have all-conference potential. With Smith-Marsette, Tracy, Nico Ragaini, Brandon Smith and maybe Buffalo transfer Charlie Jones, Iowa is loaded in the receiving corps. Now the Hawkeyes just have to find out whether they've got a quarterback to deliver the ball."

Tracy had just one catch in four games as a true freshman in 2018. But he stepped up on a crowded depth chart last season.

Tracy had back-to-back games with a career-high six receptions in home wins over Minnesota and Illinois in November. Those games came after he had five catches for a career-high 130 yards in a loss at Wisconsin, in a game when he had a 75-yard touchdown reception in the closing minutes that gave the Hawkeyes a chance to tie the game.

Tracy moved into Brandon Smith's starting spot after Smith suffered an ankle injury, and had a 50-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown in a win at Northwestern in late October.

