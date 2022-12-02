Skip to main content
Tyson Terry Discusses New Offer from Iowa Football

'25 Omaha (NE) North DL Tyson Terry visiting Kinnick Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

'25 Nebraska D-Lineman Adds Hawkeye Opportunity Friday
Tyson Terry has built a good relationship with Iowa Football during the last two seasons. The Class of 2025 Nebraska defensive lineman has visited campus multiple times, including twice this fall. 

Friday, Terry (6-3, 270) learned that the Hawkeyes were offering him a scholarship. He already reported offers from Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Minnesota, Nebraska and Vanderbilt. 

"I found out (about the Iowa offer) from (Omaha North High) coach (Larry) Martin," Terry told HN. "He relayed the message to me that (Hawkeye assistant) coach (LeVar) Woods offered me."

Terry talked about his relationship with Iowa after visiting campus back in April. Friday's opportunity meant a lot. 

"I appreciate the offer from Iowa because it shows my skills and football play are getting recognized from top schools," he said. 

Only a sophomore, Terry is taking his time with the recruiting process. That said, the Hawkeyes are making a good impression. 

"What I like most about Iowa is how they consistently develop linemen. As of now, I'm still pretty young, so I'm still keeping my options open," he said. 

Terry hasn't set up a return trip to Iowa City yet. But Friday's offer had him thinking about it. 

"I'm not sure when I will visit Iowa next, but it will be soon," he said. 

In 10 games this season, Terry was credited with 54.0 tackles (11.0 for loss) and four sacks, according to Max Preps. He also recovered two fumbles. 

You can check out Terry's sophomore highlights HERE

