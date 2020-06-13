Video: Ferentz's Opening Statement

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz held a Friday press conference to talk about the allegations of racial disparities within his program, and his plans moving forward.

Some of the notes from his press conference:

• Ferentz would not speak directly about strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who is on administrative leave while an independent review into allegations about his conduct is completed.

Doyle's son, Dillon, who was a linebacker for the Hawkeyes, announced this week that he would be transferring.

"I will tell you that we’re very, very sad to see Dillon Doyle go," Ferentz said. "But we fully understand and support his decision. He’s a tremendous young man."

• Ferentz, who has been Iowa's coach for 21 seasons, says the pillars of the program have remained the same since the 1999 season, his first season with the team. Iowa went 1-10 that season, but three seasons later the Hawkeyes finished 11-1 and shared the Big Ten championship.

Ferentz said there have been changes within his program have occurred over the years, but mostly because of on-field concerns. This, he said, is different.

"What we needed to do in 1999, or pick a couple of other times, (like) after the 2012 season, that was more geared football-wise, whatever," Ferentz said. "Every year is different. Every team is different. Where’s the program at? We’re not trying to transform a 1-10 team into a good team, a team that can play winning football."

• Ferentz said any allegations and criticism of him have been "hurtful," but added that comes with being a head coach.

"But you deal with that," he said. "And the important thing, really, is what can we do to make things better.

"If there’s been missteps, nothing has been intentional."