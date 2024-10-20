WATCH: Iowa Star RB Takes Off for Dynamic 75-Yard TD
The Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled throughout tonight's matchup on the road against the Michigan State Spartans. Throughout the majority of the game, Michigan State has completely kept star running back Kaleb Johnson in check.
However, in the fourth quarter with 7:22 left in the game, Johnson finally hit big.
He took a handoff 75 yards for a touchdown to bring Iowa back to within a 25-20 score. There is a lot of work left to do to win tonight's game, but that play helped the Hawkeyes get back on track.
Take a look at the big-time touchdown run from the Heisman Trophy candidate for yourself:
Following that run, Johnson has carried the football 14 times for 98 yards and a touchdown. You can do the math on just how rough the game had been leading up to the touchdown run for Johnson.
Losing to the Spartans would be a tough blow for the Hawkeyes. They have started receiving some hype as a team that could compete for a spot in the Big Ten championship after last week's dominant win.
Obviously, losing this game to Michigan State would put a nail in that coffin.
Hopefully, the team will be able to finish strong and find a way to squeak out a narrow win. Johnson will need to continue running well and Cade McNamara will have to figure out how to throw a football for that to happen.
All of that being said, tonight's game has been an absolute disappointment. But, Johnson has brought some life to the team and there is hope that it will be the spark Iowa needed.