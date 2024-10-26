WATCH: Iowa WR Makes Amazing Grab For Longest Pass of Season
The Iowa Hawkeyes' passing game is not exactly known for being prolific, which has resulted in countless fans calling for the benching of quarterback Cade McNamara.
However, McNamara actually completed a pretty impressive pass against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday...or should we say that wide receiver Seth Anderson made an impressive catch?
During the first quarter of Iowa's matchup with Northwestern, McNamara found Anderson streaking down the middle of the field for a 42-yard completion, representing the Hawkeyes' longest pass completion of the season.
Anderson laid out to make the catch.
It was a bit overthrown, but it was one of the better throws McNamara has made all year regardless, and credit to Anderson for the spectacular grab.
Anderson was viewed by some as a sleeper target for McNamara going into the season, especially with Iowa lacking a whole lot of legitimate options in its receiving corps.
Heading into the game against the Wildcats, Anderson had logged just one catch for 27 yards in 2024, but he could ultimately become a more integral part of the Hawkeyes' offense moving forward.
The sophomore arrived at Iowa City last season. He played in 14 games but had a very limited role, catching 11 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown. He also carried the ball three times for 50 yards.
Anderson has clear potential, possessing great speed and gamebreaking ability.
With so many of the Iowa's other wide receivers struggling this year, maybe Anderson will emerge as a new favorite target of McNamara.