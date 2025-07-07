What is the Best Iowa Hawkeyes Rivalry Game Heading into 2025 Season?
There are few rivalries in sports that can compete with those found in college football.
From Ohio State-Michigan to Alabama-Auburn, the history and tradition in college football is something that remains unmatched.
Fans are preparing for the 2025 season and a new list helped create more buzz.
The Athletic put together. alist of the 100 best rivalries in college football history. The Iowa Hawkeyes were well-represented with five matchups on the list.
Four of the five matchups for Iowa were Big Ten rivalries with the fifth being the in-state feud with Iowa State. Here is where each game came in on the list:
- No. 22: Iowa vs. Wisconsin - First Meeting: Oct. 29, 1894
- No. 32: Iowa vs. Iowa State - First Meeting: Oct. 1, 1894
- No. 34: Iowa vs. Minnesota - First Meeting: Nov. 2, 1891
- No. 44: Iowa vs. Nebraska - First Meeting: Nov. 26, 1891
- No. 67: Iowa vs. Penn State - First Meeting: Nov. 15, 1930
Scott Dochterman of The Athletic broke down Iowa's highest-rated rivalry on the list.
"In perhaps the most overlooked great rivalry, these Upper Midwest programs combined for seven division titles and nine 10-win seasons over the Big Ten West’s 10-year existence," Dochterman wrote. "Iowa and Wisconsin are located 175 miles apart and have played 41 games in which at least one team was ranked. That includes nine times they faced off as ranked opponents, with Iowa holding a 5-4 advantage."
Iowa will take on all five teams this season, beginning with a road matchup with Iowa State in Week 2.