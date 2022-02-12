Skip to main content
Zach Ortwerth Talks About Recent Iowa Football Visit, Offer

St. Louis Tight End Impressed with Hawkeye History at His Position
'23 Saint Louis (MO) University High TE Zach Ortwerth

Zach Ortwerth put together a junior season that turned the heads of college scouts. It's led to a flurry of scholarship offers for the Saint Louis (MO) University High tight end. 

Nebraska kicked the run off with an offer on Jan. 24. Indiana, Iowa, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Purdue and West Virginia have followed. 

The Hawkeye opportunity arrived a few days after Ortwerth visited the school for junior day last month. 

"I liked being able to see the campus and a little bit of the facilities," he told HN. "Also, I liked hearing from coaches and players."

Zach (6-5, 220) visited Iowa with his father, Craig Ortwerth. 

"We both liked it while we were up there," Zach said. 

According to Max Preps, Zach Ortwerth caught 20 passes for 299 yards and five touchdowns, while being credited with eight pancake blocks this past fall. On defense, he racked up 72 tackles (16 for loss) and a pair of sacks to go with four passes defended. 

"(The Iowa coaches) said that I was versatile in the way that I block and run routes," Ortwerth said. 

He enjoyed getting to learn more about the life of a Hawkeye player. 

"While up there, it was interesting and important to hear how the day is laid out in-season and in the off season," he said. 

Ortwerth learned more about the Hawkeyes' history of success at his position. 

"I like Iowa and the coaches. I also especially like the rich tradition of tight ends to come out of Iowa," he said. 

You can watch Ortwerth's junior highlights HERE

