B1G Honors Macy Enneking, Berit Parten
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa soccer student-athletes Macy Enneking and Berit Parten earned weekly honors from the Big Ten, announced by the conference on Tuesday.
Enneking, a graduate student, earned Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week. It is Enneking’s second straight week winning the award and the third time she’s won the award in her career. Parten, a true freshman, won Big Ten Freshman of the Week. It is Parten’s first time winning the award and her first Big Ten award of her career.
Enneking’s award comes after she didn't allow a goal against FGCU or No. 18 Wake Forest. Enneking had three saves against the Demon Deacons. Her save percentage was 1.000 as the Hawkeyes went 2-0 on the week. Enneking has not allowed a goal in the second half this season and has shutout three straight opponents.
Enneking becomes the first Hawkeye to win Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week three times in a career and the first Hawkeye to win the award two weeks in a row.
Parten opened her week with a goal against Florida Gulf Coast. She had five shots with two shots on goal against the Eagles. Following her performance against FGCU, she had two goals against No. 18 Wake Forest, the only two goals of the game. Parten had three shots with three on goal against the Demon Deacons. Parten leads the Hawkeyes in points, shots, shots on goal, and goals.
Parten is the 12th Hawkeye to win Big Ten Freshman of the Week. The last time a Hawkeye won the award was Kenzie Roling in 2021.
Up next for the Hawkeyes is senior night at home on Sept. 8th vs. Baylor. The game kicks off at 5:00 p.m. (CT) and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. Links for streaming and stats can be found on the schedule page at .