Big Ten Extends Suspension On Team Activities

John Bohnenkamp

The Big Ten announced on Friday that it was extending its suspension of organized team activities through May 4.

The original suspension was through April 6, which left open the possibility that some schools would still be able to have spring football practices.

The last event sanctioned by the conference was the wrestling championships on March 7-8. Four days later, the conference canceled the remaining four days of the men's basketball tournament because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus. A day later, the conference suspended all organized team activities.

The conference's statement:

The Big Ten Conference announced today that it will extend the previously announced suspension of all organized team activities through May 4, 2020 and will re-evaluate again at that time.

This is an additional measure to the previously announced cancellation of all conference and non-conference competitions through the end of the academic year, including spring sports that compete beyond the academic year. The Conference also has previously announced a moratorium on all on- and off-campus recruiting activities for the foreseeable future.

The Big Ten Conference will continue to use this time to work with the appropriate medical experts and institutional leadership to determine next steps relative to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, faculty, fans and media as we continue to monitor all developing and relevant information on the COVID-19 virus.

Spring Sports

