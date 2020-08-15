Iowa Commit Brecht Named To All-State Team

Ankeny High School's Brody Brecht, who has committed to Iowa for football and baseball in the 2021 recruiting class, was a Class 4A first-team selection by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Brecht had a 2.45 ERA and finished with a 3-0 record. He struck out 69 batters in 34 1/3 innings.

Offensively, Brecht hit .333 on the year, with 29 hits, three home runs, and stole six bases, all while being one of Ankeny’s most reliable outfielders. He drove in a team-high 27 runs, and added seven doubles and five triples.

Brecht struck out 16 in 6 1/3 innings in Ankeny's 5-4 win over Pleasant Valley in the state tournament quarterfinals in Des Moines. He drove in three runs in the 11-8 loss to Johnston in the state championship game.

Brecht was also named to the IHSBCA Class 4A North Central all-district first team.

Brecht is one of the state's top athletes. He is ranked as one of the top football prospects in the state, according to SI All-American.

SI All-American's analysis:

Athleticism: Two-sport star who plans to play baseball for Hawkeyes. Excellent hands. Capable of spectacular one-handed catches. Long-strider, but merely adequate speed. Light feet. Good balance and overall body control.

Bottom Line: Brecht’s length, ball skills and versatility as a route-runner ensure he’ll see the field early at Iowa. Should line up primarily out wide, but has savvy and hands to move inside to the slot on occasion. Likely multi-year starter, whose value increases in the red zone.