Colorado Tabs Brody Brecht in MLB Draft
Iowa pitcher Brody Brecht heard his name called on the first day of the MLB Draft. The Colorado Rockies took the right-hander with the 38th overall pick Sunday night.
Brecht (6-4, 235) is the highest draft pick during coach Rick Heller's 11 seasons at Iowa. Adam Mazur previously held that distinction as the No. 53 pick two years ago. Jim Cox (No. 2 in 1972) represented the earliest a Hawkeye has ever been drafted.
Brecht lasted longer Sunday than the some of the mocks predicted. Baseball American had him going 24th overall to the Atlanta Braves. MLB.com's two lead analysts saw him being picked 22nd and 23rd.
The Ankeny High graduate earned All-Big Ten first-team honors the past two seasons. He posted a 4-3 record with a 3.33 ERA, striking out 128 batters in 78.1 innings. Brecht ranked fourth in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (14.71) and seventh in total strikeouts. He totaled 281 strikeouts in 178 career innings and had a 10-9 record with a 3.49 ERA while making 32 starts.
Brecht arrived at Iowa as a two-sport athlete. He left his spot as a receiver on the football team in March of 2023 to concentrate soley on baseball.