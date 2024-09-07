Iowa Field Hockey Wins Home-Opener
Iowa City, Iowa – The sixth-ranked University of Iowa field hockey team won its home opener against Miami (OH), 2-0, on Friday at Grant Field.
“When we have momentum, we need to continue to create it and find a way to put a team away. Thankfully we did that, if we had gone into the fourth quarter scoreless it could have been a problem," said Head Coach Lisa Cellucci. "We're getting there with the offense; we just need to clean up our infield play and take care of the ball."
The teams remained scoreless after two quarters. Iowa scored two goals in the third. Dionne van Aalsum scored up the first goal for the Hawkeyes, assisted by Annika Herbine and Milly Short on a penalty corner. Lieve van Kessel tallied the second goal, assisted by Miranda Jackson.
The Hawkeyes outshot Miami (OH), 8-4, with Iowa attempting five penalty corners and the Redhawks attempting three.
OF NOTE…
– This is the fourth time in program history Iowa has played Miami (OH) in their home season opener.
– Iowa is now 11-1 all time against Miami (OH).
– The Hawkeyes have won four straight home season openers.
UP NEXT
The Hawkeyes return to action Friday, September 13, hosting New Hampshire at 2 p.m. (CT) at Grant Field.