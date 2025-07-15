Iowa's Cade Obermueller Projected To Move Quickly In Philadelphia Phillies' System
Cade Obermueller was the big name for the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2025 MLB Draft, and his decision a year ago to return to Iowa after being selected by the Texas Rangers may ultimately pay huge dividends for him.
Obermueller, a lefty pitcher from Iowa City, Iowa, was selected in the 19th round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers. Rather than join the MLB ranks, though, he decided to instead come back to Iowa City. That was a great decision.
He went 5-3 this past season with a 3.02 ERA in 15 starts. He notched 117 strikeouts in 83.1 innings. That mark now ranks as the second all-time in Iowa baseball history for strikeouts in a season.
Obermueller's big season was noticed by the Philadelphia Phillies, who ultimately selected him in the second round of the 2025 MLB Draft with pick No. 63 overall.
Now, it's being speculated by ESPN MLB writer Kiley McDaniel that Obermueller could have a quick path to "the show" now that he's in the Phillies' system. Philadelphia selected pitcher Gage Wood out of Arkansas with pick No. 26 in the first round. They then followed that up by picking the Iowa star.
"Obermueller, is another possible starter [alongside Wood] who also could move quickly as a lefty turning 22 later this month with two knockout pitches in his fastball/slider combo," McDaniel wrote. "Odds are good that at least one of them [Wood or Obermueller] can provide big league value in the next 12 months if Philly wants to utilize them that way."
From pick No. 585 in 2024 to pick No. 63 overall with a projection to make a big run to the major leagues, going back to Iowa for the 2025 college baseball season worked out swimmingly for Obermueller.