Iowa Pitcher Aaron Savary Selected In 2025 MLB Draft
Another player from head coach Rick Heller's Iowa Hawkeyes baseball team has been selected in the 2025 MLB Draft.
That player is pitcher Aaron Savary, who was taken by the Cleveland Guardians on Monday in the 13th Round with pick No. 402 overall.
Savary is a 6-foot-3, 180-pound righty from Dubuque, Iowa (Wahlert High School). In 2025, he notched 15 starts for the Hawkeyes. He boasted a 7-2 record with a 4.37 ERA, and he struck out 82 batters in 80 1/3 total innings pitched.
In 2024, he appeared in 18 games and started two with a 5-1 record and 4.19 ERA. In that season, he struck out 40 batters over 38 2/3 innings pitched.
As a freshman in 2023, Savary appeared in 12 games with two starts. His record was 0-0 and he boasted a 3.22 ERA. He struck out 25 hitters in 22 1/3 innings, so he's seemingly always been a strikeout machine for the Hawkeyes.
Savary was the 2022 Iowa Gatorade Player of the Year and was a first-team all-state player thanks to his 7-1 record as a senior in high school. He boasted a 1.15 ERA and a WHIP of 0.99 in 2022. Prep Baseball Report rated Savary as the 379th-best player nationally, and he was a Top 500 recruit according to Perfect Game.
Now a member of the Guardians, Savary was the 36th player drafted under Heller at Iowa and the third player to be selected in the 2025 MLB Draft. Before him came pitcher Cade Obermueller, who was selected No. 63 overall by the Philadelphia Phillies. Pitcher Daniel Wright was also selected, with pick No. 286 overall by the Chicago White Sox.