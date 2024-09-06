Iowa Softball Black Team Tops Gold
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The Black team defeated the Gold team, 4-3, in game one of the Black and Gold series on Thursday night.
The Black team opened the scoring in the second with an RBI single from sophomore Soo-Jin Berry. They added to the lead in the third as freshman Talia Tretton sent and double to the wall to extend the lead to two.
The Gold team evened the score in the bottom of the third with one run coming home on an error and an RBI single from redshirt freshmen Mya Clark.
Freshman Jaidyn Sellers got things going in the top of the sixth for the Black team with a triple. She came home on a single from junior Avery Jackson to retake the lead, 3-2. Gold answered back in the bottom of the inning as sophomore Devin Simon hit a leadoff triple and scored on a sac fly from freshman Brianna Johnson.
The Black team took the lead, 4-3, in the top of the seventh on a pass ball. Senior Haley Downe had a shutdown inning for the Black team in the bottom of the seventh to secure the win.