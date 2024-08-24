JerQuavia Henderson Returning in '25
3-Time All-American Back for Iowa Gymnastics
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Three-time All-American JerQuavia Henderson has announced her return to gymnastics for the 2025 season.
After not competing in 2024, Henderson will use her final year of eligibility this upcoming season. Henderson was the 2021 Big Ten co-champion on floor and shares the school record in the event with a score of 9.975.
The Peoria, Illinois, native ranks seventh in program history on uneven bars (9.925), ninth on beam (9.925) and 10th on vault (9.925). Henderson is a three-time first team All-Big Ten selection.
