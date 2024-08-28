Macy Enneking B1G Keeper of Week
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa women’s soccer team captain Macy Enneking was named Big Ten Goalkeeper of the Week, the Big Ten office announced on Tuesday.
The Hawkeyes tied with Western Michigan, 1-1 in a game where Enneking had four saves for the Hawkeyes. Iowa then traveled to Austin, Texas where they faced No. 12 Texas. The Hawkeye defense forced a shutout against the Longhorns who had showed stellar offensive play to start the season.
In the Longhorns first three games prior to playing the Hawkeyes they averaged 3.6 goals per game. Texas returned 11 starters from last season’s team that won the Big 12 tournament. Texas also has two of the top four active goals leaders on their team. Enneking had six saves against the Longhorns. On the season, Enneking has allowed just two goals.
This is Enneking’s second time in her career earning Goalkeeper of the Week honors.
Enneking returns to action on Thursday against FGCU at 7:00 p.m. (CT). It is the first of four straight home games for the Hawkeyes.