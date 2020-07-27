Iowa's Nedved Named MVP Of All-Star Game

Iowa junior Dylan Nedved is having success in a Kansas summer baseball league.

The redshirt junior was named the Most Valuable Player of Saturday's Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game in Wichita, Kansas.

Nedved, an infielder/right-handed pitcher from Shawnee, Kansas, led the West team to an 8-0 win at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium.

Nedved drove in four runs, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. He had a three-run triple in the second inning.

Nedved also pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief, allowing two hits while striking out two.

Nedved is hitting .388 In 28 games for the Hutchinson Monarchs this summer. He has 10 doubles, one triple, and four home runs. He has scored 26 runs, 21 RBIs, nine steals, and a 1.050 OPS. Nedved’s .388 batting average ranks fourth in the league.

He has one save in one appearance, striking out the only batter he has faced.

Hutchinson is tied for the league lead with a 23-5 record.

Nedved hit .308 for Iowa last season, driving in 11 runs. He was tied for the team lead with four doubles, and had a .410 slugging percentage while scoring 10 runs.

As a pitcher, he was 1-0 with a 1.35 earned run average in five appearances. He struck out seven and allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Nedved transferred to Iowa after two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He hit .331 with 10 home runs and 67 runs batted in as a sophomore, and .357 as a freshman.