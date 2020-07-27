HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Iowa's Nedved Named MVP Of All-Star Game

Iowa's Dylan Nedved is playing in the Sunflower Collegiate League this summer. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen-Imagn Content Services)

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa junior Dylan Nedved is having success in a Kansas summer baseball league.

The redshirt junior was named the Most Valuable Player of Saturday's Sunflower Collegiate League All-Star Game  in Wichita, Kansas.

Nedved, an infielder/right-handed pitcher from Shawnee, Kansas, led the West team to an 8-0 win at Wichita State University’s Eck Stadium.

Nedved drove in four runs, going 2-for-5 with two runs scored. He had a three-run triple in the second inning.

Nedved also pitched a scoreless seventh inning in relief, allowing two hits while striking out two.

Nedved is hitting .388 In 28 games for the Hutchinson Monarchs this summer. He has 10 doubles, one triple, and four home runs. He has scored 26 runs, 21 RBIs, nine steals, and a 1.050 OPS. Nedved’s .388 batting average ranks fourth in the league.

He has one save in one appearance, striking out the only batter he has faced.

Hutchinson is tied for the league lead with a 23-5 record.

Nedved hit .308 for Iowa last season, driving in 11 runs. He was tied for the team lead with four doubles, and had a .410 slugging percentage while scoring 10 runs.

As a pitcher, he was 1-0 with a 1.35 earned run average in five appearances. He struck out seven and allowed just two hits in 6 2/3 innings. 

Nedved transferred to Iowa after two seasons at Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He hit .331 with 10 home runs and 67 runs batted in as a sophomore, and .357 as a freshman.

Comments

Spring Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Missouri Valley Football Conference Takes Wait-And-See Approach

FCS conference still hoping for fall season; Missouri Valley Conference announces league-only competition for volleyball and men's and women's soccer.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Reports One Positive COVID-19 Test In Athletic Department For Last Week

A total of 27 positives have been reported since summer testing began.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Officially Receives NBA Combine Invitation

Iowa center will decide on Sunday whether he's coming back for his senior season

Adam Hensley

SI All-American Candidate: David Davidkov

2021 commitment to Iowa's football recruiting class is one of the top linemen in the nation.

John Bohnenkamp

Doyle Admits To Being A Little 'Star-Struck' Heading Into First WNBA Season

Former Iowa guard ready for first game with Indiana Fever.

John Bohnenkamp

SI Big Ten Publishers' Roundtable: The Strengths And Weaknesses

Iowa's receiving group is one of the best in the Big Ten, but how will the Hawkeyes be defensively?

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes Find A Place To Play

Iowa baseball players get game work after leagues canceled seasons.

Pete Ruden

Report: Garza On List Of Potential NBA Draft Combine Invitees

Iowa center plans to make his decision on whether to return for his senior season on Aug. 2.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa High School Football Regular Season Reduced To 7 Weeks For 2020

All schools will qualify for the postseason under plan.

John Bohnenkamp

SI Big Ten Publishers' Roundtable: The Biggest Question To Answer For Each Team

For Iowa, it's an inexperienced quarterback.

John Bohnenkamp