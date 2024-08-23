No. 24 Hawkeyes Tie Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – No. 24 University of Iowa Soccer tied Western Michigan, 1-1, on Thursday afternoon. The Hawkeyes move to 1-0-1 on the season.
Senior Meike Ingles wasted no time scoring a goal in the 3rd minute of the game. The goal was assisted by senior Kenzie Rolling and sophomore Millie Greer. The goal marks Ingle’s second goal of the young season. Ingle’s two goals are tied with freshman Berkley Binggeli for the most on the team.
Western Michigan tied the game at one a piece with a goal form graduate Jen Blitchok in the 30th minute.
At halftime the game stayed tied at one a piece. Iowa outshot the Broncos eight to four in the first 45 minutes. Both goalies had a pair of saves a piece.
The Hawkeyes dominated Western Michigan in the box score, out shooting them 17-4 in the second half and 25-8 for the game. Ava Wilberding of Western Michigan had six saves in the second half for the Broncos. The Hawkeyes had four corner kicks compared to Western Michigan’s one in the second half.
Freshman Berit Parten led the way for Iowa with six shots and three shots on goal. Rolling had five shots and Ingles had three. Seven other Hawkeyes had one shot for the game. Graduate Macy Enneking had four saves.
HEAR FROM HEAD COACH DAVE DIIANNI
“Credit to Western Michigan for taking their chances today. We created more than enough to win and were a bit naïve both in mentally and offensive execution.”
HAWKEYE NOTABLES
- The Hawkeyes are now 2-0-1 against Western Michigan all-time.
- Senior Meike Ingles and freshman Berkley Binggeli lead Iowa with two goals on the season.
- Iowa is now 161-70-17 against non-conference opponents all-time.
- 90 Tracker: Sophomore Eva Pattison, senior Miah Schueller, and sophomore Millie Greer.
UP NEXT
Iowa travels to Austin, Texas on Aug. 25 to take on No. 12 Texas. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. (CT). The Hawkeyes face Florida Gulf Coast on Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m. (CT) for Iowa’s season opener.