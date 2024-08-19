Noah Kent Qualifies for Masters, U.S. Open
CHASKA, Minn. – Sophomore Noah Kent, competing in his first USGA championship, fell in the finals of the U.S. Amateur to Jose Luis Ballester after 36 holes of match play on Sunday. Kent finishes the tournament as runner-up and earns invites to The Masters and the U.S. Open. Kent was looking to become the first Hawkeye to win the U.S. Amateur.
The pair of golfers teed off at 7:15 a.m. (CT) where they played the opening 18 holes. Ballester won three of the first four holes. Kent played his first round at four-over par while Ballester opened with even par. After the first 18, Kent trailed Ballester by four.
Kent started the second 18 strongly with a chip-in on hole one to cut the deficit to three. Kent then drilled an eagle putt on hole seven to cut the deficit to just two. Going into the back nine, Kent trailed by two.
Ballester responded and took the first two holes on the back nine to expand his lead back to four up. Kent caught fire and won holes 13 and 14 to cut the deficit back to 2. After tying the 15th, Kent won hole 16 to become one down. Both players would go on to par hole 17 before Ballester was able to win hole 18 and secure the victory.
Ballester came into the tournament as the world’s No. 10 ranked Amateur while Noah came in as the No. 560th ranked amateur.
An incredible week for the 19-year-old has come to an end. Next up for Kent is the 2024-25 fall season.