UI Alum Brittany Brown Races to Bronze
PARIS, France – Former University of Iowa sprinter Brittany Brown earned the bronze medal in the 200 meters at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday afternoon.
In her Olympic debut, Brown crossed the line in 22.20 to finish third. The final 40 meters proved crucial for Brown, overtaking Great Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita to claim the third-place medal.
Fellow American Gabby Thomas took the gold medal. Julian Alfred of Saint Lucia was the silver medalist.
Brown dominated each of her heats in the lead up to the finals. She gained the auto-qualifier in 22.38 in the first round on Sunday morning and punched her ticket to the finals in 22.12 in the semifinals on Monday afternoon.
With her finish, Brown became the first woman to earn an individual Olympic medal in Iowa track and field program history. Overall, she is Iowa's seventh Olympic medalist in track and field and first since Anthuan Maybank won gold in the 4x400 relay at the 1996 Games in Atlanta. Brown’s third-place finish is the highest Olympic finish of a Hawkeye since Troy Doris took seventh in the triple jump in the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.
“Brittany ran a terrific race to win the Olympic Bronze medal,” Iowa Director of Track and Field Joey Woody said. “We are all proud of her amazing accomplishment tonight. She had a great career as a Hawkeye and it’s fun to watch her continue that success on the Olympic stage. She has been able to overcome a lot of adversity by staying focused and committed to reaching her goals. Tonight was a true culmination of everything she has put into this sport. Hopefully, we can get her back on campus this fall to celebrate her success in Kinnick Stadium.”
At Iowa, Brown (’18) was an 11-time All-American and the 2018 indoor 200-meter Big Ten champion. She holds the 200-meter school record.
RESULTS
First Round
4. 22.38, Q
Semifinals
4. 22.12, Q
Finals
3. 22.20, Bronze Medalist