Will Ryan, Miriam Sandeen on B1G Watch List
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa cross country student-athletes Will Ryan and Miriam Sandeen were named to the Big Ten Cross Country Preseason Watch List, the conference announced on Thursday.
Ryan, a native of Waukee, Iowa, holds the program’s seventh-fastest 6,000-meter time (18:17.4). Last season, he scored in four of the five meets he competed in, including a fifth-place finish at the Hawkeye Invite. Ryan holds personal records of 18:17.4 (6K), 25:20.5 (8K) and 32:53.7 (10K).
Sandeen enters the 2024 cross country campaign after a strong finish to the outdoor track season. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota, native has careers bests of 14:38.8 (4K), 17:54.2 (5K) and 21:51.3 (6K). Sandeen is a four-time academic all-Big Ten selection and three-time letterwinner.
The Hawkeyes open their cross country season on Friday, Aug. 30, with the Hawkeye Invite at the Ashton Cross Country Course in Iowa City. The meet begins at 6 p.m. (CT). Admission is free.