5 Biggest Meets on the Iowa Men's Wrestling Schedule
The Iowa Hawkeyes could not be more excited about the start of the 2024-25 wrestling schedule. When it comes to Men's Wrestling, there are a ton of elite meets set to occur throughout the season.
Now that the full schedule has been released, we know that Iowa will have its first meet on November 2nd at Oregon State. From there, the schedule will get hectic and there are a lot of marquee matchups to watch.
Ahead of the upcoming season, Iowa dropped an epic hype video for their Men's Wrestling program. Take a look at the video and get pumped up for the year:
With all of that being said, let's dive in and take a look at the five biggest meets on the 2024-25 schedule and when they will occur.
No. 15 Iowa State - Saturday, November 23rd
Obviously, this matchup speaks for itself. There is absolutely no love between the in-state rivals and both programs look very healthy entering the season. Iowa State will likely finish much better than their No. 15 ranking to open up the season and this should be must-watch wrestling.
No. 5 Ohio State - Saturday, January 25th
In one of the big faceoffs within the Hawkeyes' Big Ten schedule, going up against Ohio State is never an easy task. This year, the Buckeyes have three former NCAA finalists on their roster. Jesse Mendez is the main name to keep an eye on.
No. 4 Nebraska - Friday, February 7th
Keeping it in the Big Ten, Nebraska is going to be an extremely formidable opponent. Coming into this meeting, Iowa has won 15 straight against Nebraska. They will have a lot of hard work ahead of them to make it 16.
No. 3 Oklahoma State - Sunday, February 23rd
Next up, Oklahoma State looks to be a very serious contender this season. Once again, the Hawkeyes have had a lot of success against the Cowboys in recent history. They have won eight of the last 10 meets and will look to add even more winning to the head-to-head matchup.
@ No. 1 Penn State - Friday, January 31st
This is the main meet circled on the schedule by Hawkeyes fans and wrestling fans in general. Iowa going up against Penn State will be one of the best matchups of the season. The Hawkeys will have a real chance to prove that they're elite by competing with or even beating the Nittany Lions.