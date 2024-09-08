Inside The Hawkeyes

Ben Kueter Collects Silver

Hawkeye Takes 2nd at U20 World Championships

Iowa Sports Information

Iowa's Ben Kueter walks off the mat after winning his match by decision at 285 pounds during NCAA Big Ten Conference men's wrestling dual against Minnesota, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa.
PONTEVEDRA, Spain – University of Iowa wrestler Ben Kueter earned a second-place finish on Sunday evening at the U20 World Championships.

The Iowa City, Iowa, native is now a two-time U20 World medalist having won gold at 97kg in 2022.

Kueter faced Iranian Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi – a four-time age-level World champion – in his finals matchup and lost via a 4-2 decision.

En route to the finals Kueter outscored his opponents, 24-3. He won his opening match against Alikhan Kussainov of Kazakhstan, 7-0. In his quarterfinal matchup with Individual Neutral Athlete Stsiapan Mandryk he needed only 27 seconds to win via fall.

In his semifinal Kueter won by technical superiority over Nambardagva Batbayar of Mongolia, 13-3.

U20 World Championships

Ben Kueter (125 KG) - Second Place

Ben Kueter (USA) VPO Alikhan Kussainov (KAZ), 7-0
Ben Kueter (USA) VFA Stsiapan Mandryk (AIN), 0:27
Ben Kueter (USA) VSU1 Nambardagva Batbayar (MGL), 13-3
Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi (IRI) VPO Ben Kueter (USA), 4-2

