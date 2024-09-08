Ben Kueter Collects Silver
PONTEVEDRA, Spain – University of Iowa wrestler Ben Kueter earned a second-place finish on Sunday evening at the U20 World Championships.
The Iowa City, Iowa, native is now a two-time U20 World medalist having won gold at 97kg in 2022.
Kueter faced Iranian Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi – a four-time age-level World champion – in his finals matchup and lost via a 4-2 decision.
En route to the finals Kueter outscored his opponents, 24-3. He won his opening match against Alikhan Kussainov of Kazakhstan, 7-0. In his quarterfinal matchup with Individual Neutral Athlete Stsiapan Mandryk he needed only 27 seconds to win via fall.
In his semifinal Kueter won by technical superiority over Nambardagva Batbayar of Mongolia, 13-3.
U20 World Championships
Ben Kueter (125 KG) - Second Place
Ben Kueter (USA) VPO Alikhan Kussainov (KAZ), 7-0
Ben Kueter (USA) VFA Stsiapan Mandryk (AIN), 0:27
Ben Kueter (USA) VSU1 Nambardagva Batbayar (MGL), 13-3
Amirreza Fardin Masoumi Valadi (IRI) VPO Ben Kueter (USA), 4-2