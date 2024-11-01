Complete Guide to the 2024-25 Iowa Men's Wrestling Season
The No. 2 University of Iowa wrestling begins its season on Saturday, Nov. 2, against Oregon State in Corvallis, Oregon at 9 p.m. C.T. The match will be streamed on FloWrestling (subscription required). Fans at home can also listen to a radio broadcast on hawkeyesports.com.
There is a lot of anticipation for this season as the Hawkeyes return with hopes of a stronger team.
This article will provide a comprehensive guide to the schedule, including dates, times, and where to watch duals and find live score updates.
No. 23 Oregon State Notes
The Hawkeyes have put out a probable lineup against the Beavers. The lineup could change before the meeting, but the team feels confident in these wrestlers.
Four wrestlers, Ryder Block, Kyle Parco, Jacori Teemer and Stephen Buchanan, could make their Hawkeye debuts.
Buchanan joined Iowa this postseason after becoming a three-time All-American at Wyoming and Oklahoma. In 2022 and 2024, he finished third at the NCAA Wrestling Championships.
- 125 - Sophomore Joey Cruz or Redshirt Freshman Kale Petersen
- 133 - Junior Drake Ayala
- 141 - Redshirt Freshman Ryder Block
- 149 - Senior Kyle Parco
- 157 - Graduate Jacori Teemer
- 165 - Junior Michael Caliendo
- 175 - Graduate Nelson Brands
- 184 - Redshirt Freshman Gabe Arnold
- 197 - Graduate Stephen Buchanan
- 285 - Redshirt Freshman Ben Kueter
Iowa currently leads the series 7-1 in the teams' ninth meeting. In the last meeting, the then-No. 3 Iowa defeated No. 16 Oregon State 25-11.
Iowa Wrestling Regular Season Overview and Can't Miss Duals
The Hawkeyes season is set with seven non-conference duals and eight Big Ten Conference duals. It will begin on November 2, 2024, and end on Sunday, February 23, 2025, against Oklahoma State at home.
Iowa State
The season's first notable matchup will take place Saturday, November 23, against Iowa State in Iowa City, Iowa.
Together, these two programs have a remarkable history, including 11 Olympic gold medalists and 32 NCAA team titles. Both teams have fostered strong and competitive wrestling environments and have one of the biggest rivalries in the sport, up there with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
According to Iowa State University records, the rivalry began in 1916, when Iowa defeated Iowa State 17-8. Currently, the Hawkeyes lead the overall series with 69 wins to 16 losses against the Cyclones and are aiming to extend their 19-dual win streak to 20.
Iowa has a significant advantage with the competition at home, as they hold a 34-5-1 record in home duals against Iowa State. The last matchup in 2023 was an 18-14 Hawkeye win. The two teams will compete for the Dan Gable Trophy, named after the notable Iowa coach and former Iowa State wrestling prodigy.
No. 5 Ohio State
Iowa will face Ohio State at home on Jan. 25, 2025, at 1 p.m.
The Hawkeyes and Buckeyes have not met since January 2022, when Iowa won 21-12. They lead the series 11-3, with a 6-1 home record and a three-dual winning streak.
Ohio State has six All-Americans returning and nine wrestlers ranked in the NCAA's preseason top-25 poll in their respective weight classes.
Penn State
Iowa will travel to Penn State on Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. The Nittany Lions have won the last three NCAA Championships, with Iowa being the runner-up in 2023.
With the Nittany Lions dominating NCAA performance last season, they broke Iowa's previous team points record of 170 with 172.5 points. The record was set in 1997.
The previous meetup between the two was won by Penn State 29-6. Drake Ayala (125) and Caleb Rathjen (149) were the only Hawkeyes to win that night, while the Nittany Lions dominated the rest of the weight classes.
No. 3 Oklahoma State
Iowa will finish its season at home in its 50th meet-up against Oklahoma State on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.
Oklahoma State finished second at the Big 12 Wrestling Championship with 141.5 points but finished in tenth at the 2024 NCAA Championship. The only returning All-American from last season will be Dustin Plott at 184 pounds. However, the Cowboys have plenty of depth and ranks in the other weight classes.
Currently, the Hawkeyes are looking to extend their series lead over the Cowboys to five dual wins after February 2024's dual win 22-9. However, Oklahoma holds a 29-26-2 advantage in the rivalry since it began in 1954.
TV, streaming and livescore information for Iowa Wrestlings 2024-25 Season
Fans at home will have plenty of opportunities to watch the Hawkeyes on TV and streaming platforms. Seven of their duals will be televised on the Big Ten Network.
The duals against Iowa State, Wisconsin, Maryland and Northwestern will be streamed on B1G+ and the Journeymen Wrestling "Uncivil War" against Princeton and Army will be streamed on UFC Fight Pass. Both streaming platforms require a subscription.
Iowa Wrestling in the Postseason: Big Ten and NCAA Championship Dates
Iowa Wrestling will conclude its season at the 2025 Big Ten Wrestling Championships in Evanston, Illinois, March 8-9. Then, the wrestlers given bids will be sent to the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championship in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, March 20-22.
Iowa men's wrestling concluded its 2023-24 season at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, placing fifth with 67 points. This marked the first time since 2007 that Iowa finished behind Iowa State, which took fourth place.
Before that shift in at the NCAA championships, Iowa participated in the Big Ten Championship, where they finished fourth, trailing behind Penn State, Michigan and Nebraska. It was the first time since 2018 that Iowa did not produce a Big Ten Conference Champion. Only nine wrestlers qualified for the NCAAs, but Iowa was unable to secure a spot at 185 pounds.
Last year's NCAA championship was notable as it was the first time since 2016 that the Hawkeyes ended a season without an NCAA Champion or a team trophy. In the 125-pound finals, No. 3 Drake Ayala fell 7-2 to No. 8 Richard Figueroa from Arizona State, ending the Hawkeyes' hopes of moving up in the rankings.
The Hawkeyes are looking to return in the 2024-25 season and reclaim their position in the Big Ten Conference and hope to place higher at the 2025 NCAA Championship.