Top-Ranked Hawkeyes Dominate Opener

IOWA CITY, Iowa - The top-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team extended its dual winning streak to 19 with a 32-12 win over No. 21 Princeton on Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

The Hawkeyes opened the 2021-22 season winning seven-of-10 bouts and scored bonus points in six of those seven wins, including each of the first four matches.

Redshirt freshman Jesse Ybarra won by forfeit to open the dual at 125 and All-Americans Austin DeSanto and Jaydin Eierman followed with a technical fall and major decision, respectively. DeSanto piled up seven takedowns and eight nearfall points win 22-6 at 133 and Eierman scored two takedowns in each period to win 15-7 at 141.

“The match itself, I feel I definitely could have done better,” said Eierman. “I got the major, but I gave up a reversal at the end. That's just silly mistakes that I can't make. I'm going to progress more and more as the season goes on. I feel alright about my performance, but I know I can do a lot better.”

Sophomore Cobe Siebrecht made it four in a row for the Hawkeyes with a dominant 16-1 win at 149. Siebrecht opened the scoring with a takedown in the first minute and used three four-point tilts to extend his lead to 14-0. He closed his first career varsity match with a takedown at the 2:25 mark.

“That was insane,” said Siebrecht. “I've been thinking about it all week. I’ve just been sitting in my bed a little more nervous; wrestling in front of 14,000 people isn’t something I have done before. But it was electric and insane. I normally can't hear a crowd when I'm wrestling, but this crowd I could hear, which was awesome.”

Junior Nelson Brands and senior Myles Wilson checked in Friday at new weight classes. Brands made his 174-pound dual debut and racked up six takedowns on his way to a 16-8 major decision. Wilson won by 23-8 technical fall in his return to 184 pounds. He scored 10 takedowns and earned two nearfall points to en route to his first varsity win since 2019, when he wrestled five matches at 174.

Alex Marinelli added to the win column at 165, piling up three minutes, 36 seconds of riding time to go along with three takedowns, one reversal and a pair of back points in a 12-5 win.

Princeton won a matchup of top 10 wrestlers at 157, where No. 7 Quincy Monday won by 9-5 decision against No. 6 Kaleb Young. At 197, Luke Stout defeated Zach Glazier, 5-0, and at 285, Jack Del Garbino went from nearly being pinned to flipping Tony Cassioppi and securing a fall in 2:07.

“We wrestled Princeton and it's our first dual meet. We're coming off the Luther Open and we're going into Oregon State. It's November; that's where I'm at. That's why I'm patient and not blowing a gasket here,” said Iowa head coach Tom Brands.

“We're going to keep getting better. I know that we have 10 weight classes and 10 bodies that are going to step in there and do what they do. They are all definitely capable of doing some damage.”

Iowa has won 19 straight duals.

Iowa held a 35-6 advantage in takedowns.

Jesse Ybarra, Cobe Siebrecht and Zach Glazier made their dual debuts.

Iowa wrestled without all-Americans Spencer Lee (125), Max Murin (149), Michael Kemerer (174), Abe Assad (184) and Jacob Warner (197).

Nelson Brands improved to 6-0 in his career at 174. It was his first dual appearance at 174. He won the Don Parker Open in 2019, winning all five matches.

133 #3 Austin DeSanto (IA) tech. fall Nick Masters (P), 22-6; 11-0

141 #2 Jaydin Eierman (IA) major dec. Jacob Mann (P), 15-7; 15-0

149 Cobe Siebrecht (IA) tech. fall Josh Breeding (P), 16-1; 20-0

157 #7 Quincy Monday (P) dec. #6 Kaleb Young (IA), 9-5; 20-3

165 #2 Alex Marinelli (IA) dec. Grant Cuomo (P), 12-5; 23-3

174 Nelson Brands (IA) major Michael Squires, 16-8; 27-3

184 Myles Wilson (IA) tech. fall Forest Belli (P), 23-8; 32-3

197 Luke Stout (P) dec. Zach Glazier (IA), 5-0; 32-6

285 Jack Del Garbino (P) pinned #3 Tony Cassioppi (IA), 2:07; 32-12

Records: Iowa (1-0), Princeton (0-1)

Attendance: 14,905

EXTRA MATCHES

Princeton at Iowa

184: Abe Assad (Iowa) pinned Forest Belli (P), 4:38