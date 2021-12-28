Iowa Wrestling Competing in Hawkeye Open

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Fifteen members of the University of Iowa wrestling team compete at the 2022 Hawkeye Open on Sunday at Xtream Arean in Coralville, Iowa.

The first-year event, organized by the Iowa City Area Sports Commission and Wrestle Like a Girl, was announced last week in the wake of the Midlands Tournament cancellation. The Hawkeye Open will have a men’s and women’s division. Competition begins at 11 a.m. (CT).

Tickets to the Hawkeye Open are $30 and available for purchase at xtreamarena.com.

A live stream of the event is at iawrestle.com. Live results are available at Trackwrestling.com.

IOWA ENTRIES – HAWKEYE OPEN

Drake Ayala - 125*

Charles Matthews - 133

Cullan Schriever - 133*

Drew Bennett - 141

Wyatt Henson – 141*

Leif Schroeder - 141

Caleb Rathjen – 149*

Bretli Reyna – 149*

Sebastian Robles – 157*

Joe Kelly - 165

Patrick Kennedy – 165*

Jack McClimon – 165*

Brennan Swafford - 174

Andrew Simaz – 184*

Aaron Costello - 285

*unattached

IOWA AT OPEN TOURNAMENTS

Iowa wrestlers have won 14 open tournament titles in 2021-22. Four Iowa wrestlers won championships in their respective divisions Nov. 29 at the Harold Nichols Open, including Drake Ayala (125), Wyatt Henson (141), Patrick Kennedy (165) and Aaron Costello (285).

Ayala pinned his first two opponents and won the title match by major decision to win the Freshman/Sophomore Division in his college debut. Kennedy started the day with a pin and then won by technical fall in his next two matches in the 165-pound Open Division, capturing his first tournament title of the season. Costello rallied off three straight wins by decision to top the 285 Open Division. Henson was 3-0 on the day, including a 32-16 technical fall in the opening round.

Redshirt freshman Cullan Schriever and Henson won titles Nov. 20 at the 2021 Lindenwood Open. Schriever went 3-0 with a technical fall and a pin to win the 133-pound Gold Division. Henson won twice by fall and added a major decision to win the 141-pound Black Division.

Iowa opened the 2021-22 season winning eight titles Nov. 13 at the Luther Open. Seven Iowa wrestlers won championships in the Elite Division, including Jesse Ybarra (125), Austin DeSanto (133), Jaydin Eierman (141), Cobe Siebrecht (149), Kaleb Young (157), Alex Marinelli (165) and Zach Glazier (197). Henson won the 141-pound Silver/Freshman division, rolling up three technical falls and a major in the finals.

BIG TEN OPENER

The Hawkeyes open the Big Ten dual season hosting Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 7 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual is televised live on BTN at 8 p.m.