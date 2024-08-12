Kennedy Blades Wins Silver in Paris
PARIS –University of Iowa women’s wrester Kennedy Blades won a silver medal Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Hawkeye women’s wrestler in school history to medal at the Olympic Games.
Blades fell to second-seeded Yuka Kagamiof Japan in the gold medal match, 3-1. Blades went down by one after being put on an early shot clock and failed score. She tied the bout at one after securing a step out point. Kagamiof took a shot and secured a takedown in the second period to take the lead, 3-1.
The Chicago, native cruised through the round of 16 winning by technical superiority, 11-0, over fourth-seeded Catalina Axente of Romania. Blades scored an early takedown followed by a four-point throw to give her the lead, 6-0, at the break. She closed out the match with a massive back souplesse for five points to win, 11-0.
Blades defeated fifth-seeded Milaimys Marin Portillo of Cuba via decision in a scrappy quarterfinal match. Blades went into the break with the lead, 1-0, after Marin Portillo was put on the shot clock and was unable to score. Blades retook the lead after the pair traded step outs. Blades was able to get an exposure for two points and held off the late comeback to win, 4-3.
Blades faced the top-seeded Aiperi Medet Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan in the semifinal. After being put on the shot clock, Blades hit a blast double to take the lead and was countered with a takedown by Medet Kyzy to tie the match at two. Blades was able to secure a step out to take the lead into the break. In the second period, Blades capitalized with two takedowns and a failed challenge by Kyrgyzstan to extend her lead, 8-2. Medet Kyzy secured a takedown and exposure, but the time ran out as Blades won, 8-6, to secure her spot in the gold medal match.