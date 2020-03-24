Lee Honored As NCAA's Most Dominant Wrestler

Iowa junior Spencer Lee was named the NCAA's most dominant wrestler in Division I for the 2019-20 season.

The standings are calculated by dividing the total number of team points awarded through match results by the total number of matches wrestled. Lee averaged 5 team points in 18 matches, ahead of Mark Hall of Penn State (4.7) and Pat Glory of Princeton (4.5).

The numbers highlight Lee's impressive season.

Lee, a two-time NCAA national champion and the Big Ten champion at 125 pounds this season, had nine technical falls and four falls this season, scoring bonus points in 17 of 18 matches.

Iowa junior Alex Marinelli ranked 11th on the most dominant list. The two-time All-American and 2020 Big Ten champion averaged 4.1 team points, registering a team-high eight falls among his 11 bonus-point victories.

Lee’s nine technical falls are the most by a Hawkeyes since 1999 and rank second in Division I. He recorded those nine technical falls in 35 minutes, 44 seconds. Junior Austin DeSanto ranks 14th in Division I with six technical falls (24:36).

Lee is a finalist for the Hodge Trophy, given to the top college wrestler. He is also a finalist for the AAU's Sullivan Award, given to the top amateur athlete.