Lugo Wins Athlete Of The Week Honor

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa All-American and Hawkeye Wrestling Club member Pat Lugo was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week on Tuesday.

Lugo had three step-outs and a second-period takedown to defeat former Ohio State All-American Luke Pletcher, 5-0, at the co-main event of last weekend’s Rumble on the Rooftop in Chicago. It was one of the first wrestling events since March, when the sport shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The event was the wrestlers’ first competition since their senior NCAA seasons were cut short because of the pandemic.

Lugo was the Big Ten champion at 149 pounds last season and was going into the NCAA championships as the top seed in his weight class. Lugo also won an individual title at the Midlands Championships, and finished the season with a 21-1 record. He won 12 matches over ranked opponents.

USA Wrestling selects its Athlete of the Week based upon performance within wrestling for that week. The selection committee considers any level of wrestling from youth programs through the senior level and Twitter fan votes also play a part in decision.

Coaching Breakdown: 2020 Tight End Luke Lachey

The incoming Iowa tight end drew comparisons to Jimmy Graham and Noah Fant.

Adam Hensley

King Added To BTN All-Decade Team

Former Iowa defensive back was one of the nation's best during his career.

John Bohnenkamp

Wadley: 'I Wish I Never Played' At Iowa

Statement from former running back makes allegations toward coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz, and former strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle.

John Bohnenkamp

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Athletics Budget Takes $15 Million Cut

Barta, head coaches take pay reductions as part of 2020-21 budget.

John Bohnenkamp

Scherff Named To BTN's All-Decade Offensive Line

Former Hawkeye among five Big Ten players honored.

John Bohnenkamp

ESPN: Game At Minnesota Will Be Key For Iowa's Season

Most important 2020 game for Top 25 teams chosen.

John Bohnenkamp

Jewell Named To BTN's All-Decade Team

Former Iowa linebacker makes it to network's list.

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa Reports 5 Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests

A total of 17 positive tests have been recorded since athletic department testing began on May 29.

John Bohnenkamp

Realignment Roundtable: Breaking Down SI's Reimagining Of College Sports

Iowa, Iowa State, and Wisconsin were among those in the Great Midwest Conference.

John Bohnenkamp

Decoding Energy: How Ricky Stanzi Studies The Human Body's Movements

The former Hawkeye quarterback is a GOATA professor and coach.

Adam Hensley