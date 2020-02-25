Lugo Receives Big Ten Weekly Honor

Iowa senior Pat Lugo was named Big Ten wrestler of the week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Lugo, ranked No. 2 nationally at 149 pounds, pinned sixth-ranked Boo Lewallen in 2 minutes, 21 seconds during the Hawkeyes' 34-6 win over No. 9 Oklahoma State last Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

It was Lugo’s first career pin at home.

Lugo improved to 18-1 on the season with six wins over opponents ranked in the top 10 nationally.

The Big Ten honor is the second of Lugo’s career and fourth for Iowa this season, joining Austin DeSanto, Alex Marinelli, and Michael Kemerer. Iowa is the only Big Ten school to have four wrestlers honored this season.

The Hawkeyes wrestle next at the Big Ten championships on March 7-8 in Piscataway, N.J.