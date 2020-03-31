HawkeyeMaven
Tuesday's Clicks: The Impressive Numbers Of Spencer Lee

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's Spencer Lee won the Hodge Trophy on Monday as the nation's most dominant college wrestler.

Lee was a clear favorite to win his third consecutive NCAA title at 125 pounds before the rest of the winter season was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

BTN did a breakdown of Lee's statistics.

The projection game

We can still play the what-if game when it comes to the NCAA tournament, and Andy Katz did that on his Twitter account on Monday.

Katz projected three Big Ten teams — Michigan State, Maryland, and Illinois — as Final Four candidates. He projected Michigan as a possible Elite Eight team, and Iowa and Wisconsin as possible Sweet Sixteen teams.

Garza with Katz

Katz also spoke with Iowa's Luka Garza about the Hawkeyes' season and his accomplishments.

Big Ten on the Big Board

Sports Illustrated has put together its top 50 prospects for the upcoming NFL draft. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa came in at No. 21, with offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs expected to be in the top 20 when it is released.

We'll continue the look at Big Ten players listed on the Big Board. Today it's Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette.

NCAA Grants Spring Athletes Additional Year Of Eligibility

Winter sports athletes will not receive relief.

John Bohnenkamp

Bohnenkamp: Imagination Keeps Lee Focused

Iowa wrestler can only work toward next year now.

John Bohnenkamp

Lee Wins Hodge Trophy

Iowa junior named nation's top wrestler.

John Bohnenkamp

Garza Wins Newell Award As Nation's Top Big Man

Iowa junior center adds another award.

John Bohnenkamp

Monday Clicks: Hawkeyes' (Simulated) Run To Final Four Ends

Iowa falls to Kansas in Twitter regional final.

John Bohnenkamp

Summer Could Be A Busy Time For Iowa's Baseball Team

More Hawkeyes could be playing in summer leagues if they open for play.

John Bohnenkamp

Saturday's Clicks: Bohannon Continues Comeback

Iowa guard missed second half of season after undergoing hip surgery.

John Bohnenkamp

RobertMac

Sunday's Clicks: Hawkeyes Play For The (Simulated) Final Four

Iowa will face Kansas in computerized simulation.

John Bohnenkamp

Brands Named National Coach Of The Year

Iowa wrestling coach honored by InterMat.

John Bohnenkamp

Bohnenkamp: Don't Worry About Football Yet

Season is still a long way off, so let's just be concerned about now.

John Bohnenkamp