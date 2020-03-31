Tuesday's Clicks: The Impressive Numbers Of Spencer Lee

Iowa's Spencer Lee won the Hodge Trophy on Monday as the nation's most dominant college wrestler.

Lee was a clear favorite to win his third consecutive NCAA title at 125 pounds before the rest of the winter season was canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.

BTN did a breakdown of Lee's statistics.

The projection game

We can still play the what-if game when it comes to the NCAA tournament, and Andy Katz did that on his Twitter account on Monday.

Katz projected three Big Ten teams — Michigan State, Maryland, and Illinois — as Final Four candidates. He projected Michigan as a possible Elite Eight team, and Iowa and Wisconsin as possible Sweet Sixteen teams.

Garza with Katz

Katz also spoke with Iowa's Luka Garza about the Hawkeyes' season and his accomplishments.

Big Ten on the Big Board

Sports Illustrated has put together its top 50 prospects for the upcoming NFL draft. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa came in at No. 21, with offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs expected to be in the top 20 when it is released.

We'll continue the look at Big Ten players listed on the Big Board. Today it's Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette.