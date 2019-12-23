HawkeyeMaven
Lee Wins Senior Nationals Title

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee will get a chance to be a part of the U.S. Olympic team.

Lee defeated Nathan Tomasello, 8-2, on Sunday in the 57-kg championship to win the United States Senior Nationals title.

Lee qualifies for the 2020 Olympic Team Trials on April 4-5 at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Lee had two takedowns in the opening two minutes and led 5-0 at the break. He gave up a takedown early in the second period, but used a penalty point and a third takedown for the win.

Lee went 5-0 in the tournament. He outscored his opponents 44-4 on Saturday.

Wrestling

