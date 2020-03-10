Iowa Will Take 10 To NCAA Championships

Iowa wrestler Kaleb Young received an at-large bid to next week's NCAA championships in Minneapolis, meaning the Hawkeyes will have all 10 wrestlers in the tournament.

Young was one of five 157-pounders who were given at-large bids. He finished fifth in the tournament last season.

Young is 15-5 this season, with six wins over ranked opponents. He needed an at-large bid after losing twice at last weekend's Big Ten championships.

This is the first time that Iowa has taken all 10 wrestlers to the tournament since 2015.

The Hawkeyes, ranked No. 1 nationally, are coming off a Big Ten team title. Iowa had three individual champions — Spencer Lee (125), Pat Lugo (149) and Alex Marinelli (165).

Brackets and seeding for the NCAA championships will be announced Wednesday.