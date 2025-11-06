Iowa Poised for Next Top-10 Upset at Kinnick Stadium
For the first time in six years, Kinnick Stadium is hosting a ranked vs. ranked matchup. Iowa's game against Oregon is significant for many reasons, but it could be yet another feather in head coach Kirk Ferentz's hat.
Ferentz, who's been head coach since 1999, has seen plenty of upsets go down at Kinnick Stadium. Sometimes those upsets aren't in the Hawkeyes favor, but more often than not, he gets the job done against top-tier opponents.
Iowa failed to do so against No. 11 Indiana on September 27, 20-15. The Hoosiers are now ranked No. 2 with many arguing their the best team in the country. Playing the hypothetical game, one can only imagine the outcome if quarterback Mark Gronowski didn't go down with an injury.
Regardless, Iowa has another chance at immortality. Come November 8, the world will be watching on CBS as a sold out Kinnick Stadium prepares for the Hawkeyes biggest game in recent memory.
Iowa Has Seven Wins Over a Top-10 Team at Kinnick Since 2000
In the last 25 years, Ferentz has pulled a fast one on seven top-10 ranked teams. Iowa plays their style of football, and even though every team knows what's coming, they've seemingly always fail to stop it. Iowa's run-game is second to none, and Gronowski is on pace for one of the best years in Iowa history.
His dual-threat ability changes the defense's approach as they have no idea what to expect. Iowa was met with scrutiny after not having a quality win, but their 41-3 routing of Minnesota shut down the noise.
Gronowski, who's thrown for under 110 yards four times this season, proved the doubters wrong with a massive touchdown pass in that game against the Golden Gophers. Even though he's still not 100%, he's played his heart out these past two games.
College Football Playoffs on the Line
For Iowa, this game could put them one step closer to making the CFP for the first time. This is seemingly the closest they've ever been, but their schedule down the stretch is far from easy.
Even though Nebraska is without Dylan Raiola, their season finale could still go either way. Michigan State has been brutal, though they constantly find a way to compete. Iowa's next two games are against ranked opponents, but one loss puts their playoff aspirations to rest.
This is a chance for Oregon to earn a ranked win, something they've only done once this season. In hindsight, their 30-24 double overtime win against No. 3 Penn State doesn't mean nearly as much. Keep in mind, Iowa lost to Indiana by five but the Hoosiers beat the Ducks by 10. Both Oregon and Iowa had home-field advantage against Indiana, so that is very telling as to how they fared against the No. 2 team in the nation.
