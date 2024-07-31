2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Biletnikoff Award Watchlist
Kansas as senior Lawrence Arnold has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday morning.
Arnold has been a standout for the Jayhawks, leading the team in receiving yards for the past two years. Last season, he hauled in 44 receptions for 784 yards and six touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.8 yards per catch. He also notched two 100-yard games, capping off the year with a career-best 132 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas' 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Standing tall at 6'3" and weighing 185 pounds, Arnold brings a big presence to the field. After a breakout junior season, he’s poised for an even bigger senior year. His large catch radius and consistent performance make him a prime candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, especially with the return of Heisman hopeful Jalen Daniels at quarterback.
2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists
Maxwell Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)
Patrick Mannelly Award
2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None
Bronko Nagurski Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)
Wuerffel Trophy
2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None
Walter Camp Player of the Year
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
Doak Walker Award
2024 Watch List: RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Previous Winner: None
Biletnikoff Award
2024 Watch List: WR Lawrence Arnold
Previous Winner: None
Comeback Player of the Year Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
