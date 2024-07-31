KANSAS

2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Biletnikoff Award Watchlist

Mathey Gibson

Dec 26, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Lawrence Arnold (2) celebrates with tight end Jared Casey (47) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UNLV Rebels in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Kansas as senior Lawrence Arnold has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Biletnikoff Award, announced by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation, Inc. on Wednesday morning.

Arnold has been a standout for the Jayhawks, leading the team in receiving yards for the past two years. Last season, he hauled in 44 receptions for 784 yards and six touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.8 yards per catch. He also notched two 100-yard games, capping off the year with a career-best 132 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas' 49-36 win over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Standing tall at 6'3" and weighing 185 pounds, Arnold brings a big presence to the field. After a breakout junior season, he’s poised for an even bigger senior year. His large catch radius and consistent performance make him a prime candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, especially with the return of Heisman hopeful Jalen Daniels at quarterback.

2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists

Maxwell Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)

Patrick Mannelly Award

2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None

Bronko Nagurski Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)

Wuerffel Trophy

2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None

Walter Camp Player of the Year

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

Doak Walker Award

2024 Watch List: RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Previous Winner: None

Biletnikoff Award

2024 Watch List: WR Lawrence Arnold
Previous Winner: None

Comeback Player of the Year Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

