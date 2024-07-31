KANSAS

2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Davey O'Brien Award Watchlist

Jalon Daniels keeps adding to his list of preseason nominations.

Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) works with other quarterbacks during a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 6.
Kansas redshirt junior quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) works with other quarterbacks during a practice on Tuesday, Aug. 6. / © Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

On Thursday, Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels added another accolade to his growing list of preseason honors, landing a spot on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list. Despite being sidelined for much of last season with a back injury, Daniels is still recognized as one of the most talented dual-threat quarterbacks in college football, setting the stage for what could be a standout year.

With new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes at the helm, Daniels might find even more ways to shine. Grimes, known for his creative and aggressive play-calling, could have some surprises in store that will maximize Daniels’ abilities on the field. The Kansas offense is shaping up to be one of the most potent in the Big 12, with running backs Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr., wide receiver Lawrence Arnold, and tight end Jared Casey all earning spots on preseason watch lists at their respective positions.

Daniels' return, paired with this supporting cast, could make the Jayhawks a team to watch this season.

2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists

Maxwell Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)

Patrick Mannelly Award

2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None

Bronko Nagurski Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award

2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)

Wuerffel Trophy

2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None

Walter Camp Player of the Year

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

Doak Walker Award

2024 Watch List: RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Previous Winner: None

Biletnikoff Award

2024 Watch List: WR Lawrence Arnold
Previous Winner: None

Comeback Player of the Year Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

Davey O'Brien Award

2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None

