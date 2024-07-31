2024 Kansas Jayhawks Football Awards Tracker: Walter Camp Player of the Year Watchlist
Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels has earned a spot on the 2024 Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watch list, a prestigious recognition in college football.
The award, which is the fourth-oldest in the sport, is decided by NCAA Bowl Subdivision head coaches and sports information directors. Named after Walter Camp, the pioneer of American football, the award has a rich history dating back to his first All-America team selection in 1889.
Generating significant buzz with a 5-0 start in 2022, Daniels' season was marred by shoulder and back injuries, yet he remains one of the most electrifying quarterbacks in the nation. Known for his rocket arm and dual-threat capability, Daniels has amassed 2,729 passing yards and 23 touchdowns over the past two seasons, averaging an impressive 13.1 yards per completion.
Despite averaging only six games per season over his four-year career and not having played in over 300 days, Daniels' potential is undeniable. His preseason accolades reflect this, including being named the Big 12 Preseason Offensive Player of the Year and earning a spot on the Maxwell Award Watch List, among others.
2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists
Maxwell Award
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal
Previous Winner: John Hadl (1961)
Patrick Mannelly Award
2024 Watch List: LS Luke Hosford
Previous Winner: None
Bronko Nagurski Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: None
Paycom Jim Thorpe Award
2024 Watch List: CB Cobee Bryant
Previous Winner: Aqib Talib (2007)
Wuerffel Trophy
2024 Watch List: TE/FB Jared Casey
Previous Winner: None
Walter Camp Player of the Year
2024 Watch List: QB Jalon Daniels
Previous Winner: None
