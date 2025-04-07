Former Jayhawk Ryan Zeferjahn records first big-league victory
The first two weeks of the MLB season haven't been good for former Kansas Jayhawk Ryan Zeferjahn - they've been great.
Zeferjahn cracked the Opening Day roster for the first time in his career with the Los Angeles Angels in March, locked down his first big league save on Tuesday and recorded his first MLB win on Sunday.
Zeferjahn replaced two-time all-star Tyler Anderson in the top of the sixth against the Cleveland Guardians with the game tied at 2-2. Zeferjahn allowed a leadoff infield single to Lane Thomas to begin the inning before striking out Kyle Manzardo, Jhonkensy Noel and Gabriel Arias to end the frame.
Jorge Soler homered to open the bottom of the sixth and the Angels never looked back after that. The Halos added three more runs to preserve the 6-2 win and Zeferjahn's first pro victory.
Even more encouraging than Zeferjahn recording his first big league win and save is that the hard-throwing righty has held opposing hitters to .143 batting average and has struck five batters over 2.2 innings.
As long as Zeferjahn stays healthy, expect Ron Washington and the Halos to continue to turn to the rookie in high-leverage situations.