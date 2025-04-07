KANSAS

Kansas Baseball Hot Streak Continues With Win Over UCF

Kansas baseball stands atop the Big 12 after recording its season-best ninth straight win on Sunday over UCF.

Jared Shlensky

The Kansas Jayhawks watch the game from the dugout as they play the second inning against the Texas Longhorns, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin.
The Kansas Jayhawks watch the game from the dugout as they play the second inning against the Texas Longhorns, Thursday, May 16, 2024 at UFCU Disch-Falk Field in Austin. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas baseball was hot last week, but now, the Jayhawks are sizzling.

They won their season-best ninth straight game on Sunday after defeating the UCF 13-4.

Not only are the Jayhawks on a nine-game winning streak, but they're also a program-best 27-6 overall and atop the Big 12 standings at 9-3 in conference play. Kansas has now won six straight games in conference play and have six series sweeps, including back-to-back.

The next step? Re-entering the top 25. Kansas might do it this week, and deservedly so. Kansas cracked the top 25 for the first time in over a decade last month, and don't be surprised if they return on Monday.

So much for only being a basketball school. Kansas baseball is for real. Don't be surprised if the Jayhawks' winning streak hits double digits on Tuesday after they play Nebraska.

feed

Published
Jared Shlensky
JARED SHLENSKY

Jared Shlensky is a contributing writer for On SI and a freelance play-by-play broadcaster. Jared was previously a sports betting writer for Yardbarker, an On-Air YouTube Personality for the Sports Geek and a minor league play-by-play broadcaster

Home/Baseball