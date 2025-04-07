Kansas Baseball Hot Streak Continues With Win Over UCF
Kansas baseball was hot last week, but now, the Jayhawks are sizzling.
They won their season-best ninth straight game on Sunday after defeating the UCF 13-4.
Not only are the Jayhawks on a nine-game winning streak, but they're also a program-best 27-6 overall and atop the Big 12 standings at 9-3 in conference play. Kansas has now won six straight games in conference play and have six series sweeps, including back-to-back.
The next step? Re-entering the top 25. Kansas might do it this week, and deservedly so. Kansas cracked the top 25 for the first time in over a decade last month, and don't be surprised if they return on Monday.
So much for only being a basketball school. Kansas baseball is for real. Don't be surprised if the Jayhawks' winning streak hits double digits on Tuesday after they play Nebraska.