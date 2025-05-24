Kansas Baseball Big 12 Tournament Ends With Defeat to TCU
Sometimes one team simply has another team's number. That's the case for Kansas when it comes to TCU.
The Horned Frogs swept the Jayhawks in a three-game set during the regular season back in April, and demolished Kansas, 11-1, on Friday in the Big 12 Tournament Semifinals.
Kansas took an early 1-0 lead in the first, but TCU quickly countered with four runs in the second and never looked back after that. TCU added another run in the fifth and blew the game open with a six-run eighth.
The good news for Kansas is that it should have no problem making the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks resume is more than impressive, currently ranked No. 25 in the nation, going 43-15 overall, and with a Big 12-best 20 win during conference play. Not to mention the Jayhawks won nine straight in April and eight in a row on two separate occasions.
Friday's loss is still disappointing, but Kansas can still make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
The Jayhawks offense is one of the best in the nation, and the bullpen -- excluding Friday's performance -- has been fantastic in May. Tune into ESPN 2 on Monday at 11 a.m. (CT), when the NCAA releases the field of 64.