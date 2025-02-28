Watch: Kansas Baseball's Stunning Walk-Off Grand Slam Secures Victory
It looked as if Kansas baseball was finally headed towards its first loss of the season Thursday night as it played host to Omaha to open the weekend series. Trailing 8-6 heading to the bottom of the ninth inning in the home opener, the Jayhawks needed a rally.
And a rally the Jayhawks certainly got.
Kansas applied pressure early in the inning before senior Chase Diggins hit a game-tying two-run homer. Shortly after it was junior Dariel Osoria who followed with a walk-off grand slam, clinching the win.
The victory extended Kansas' perfect start to 8-0, their best record since 2014.
Check out video of the walk-off grand slam below.
Thursday's win was the first in a four-game series between the Jayhawks and Omaha. The two will play again in Lawrence on Friday before traveling to Equity Bank Park in Wichita for Saturday's game. The series will then conclude in Lawrence on Sunday.