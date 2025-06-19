Kansas Third Baseman Wins First Gold Glove in Program History
It's no secret that Kansas's Brady Counsell catches everyone's attention whenever he steps on a baseball field.
His father, Craig Counsell, played 16 seasons in the big leagues and won a pair of World Series. Not to mention, his dad is currently the manager for the Chicago Cubs and previously managed the Milwaukee Brewers.
So, whether or not Brady Counsell likes the attention or not, it's always going to be there. He has lived up to the hype since transferring to Kansas from Minnesota for his final year of eligibility last year.
And on Wednesday, Counsell became the first player in Kansas program history to win a Gold Glove, earning a Rawlings Gold Glove Award at third base.
Counsell, who was named a finalist for the award on Monday, posted a .992 fielding percentage with only one error in 121 chances. Counsell also helped turn eight double plays while recording 69 putouts and 51 assists.
But Counsell also got it done with the bat. The All-Big 12 Honorable Mention recipient drew as many walks as strikeouts and slashed .259/.378/.473 with 12 home runs, 57 RBIs, 54 runs, and five stolen bases in 60 games.