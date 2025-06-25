2026 5-Star Guard Includes Kansas in His Final 8 Schools
Earlier today, it was announced that Ikenna Alozie has cut his list down to 8 schools. Amongst the impressive list, the Kansas Jayhawks were included.
Alonzie is a 6'2'', 180-pound point guard, and he plays for Dream City Christian, a high school in Arizona.
Alonzie is highly rated; in fact, he is the No. 9-ranked overall player in the class of 2026. The 5-star guard is currently dominating the EYBL with the Utah Prospects, averaging 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game over multiple sessions.
He has also had multiple 20-point game outbreaks against other talented programs that include Team Takeover, MeanStreets, and JL3.
Alonzie is one of those guards who brings everything to the table. He brings high intensity and consistently keeps everyone around him involved. Alonzie seems to get to the rim when he wants, and is making his way up to becoming a three-level scorer.
Alonzie would already have the chance to make a great impact. But with the amount of senior guards leaving after next year, including the uber-talented freshman Darryn Peterson, the opportunity only seems to grow.
With the trend heading towards the fact that Bill Self will need a new guard to run the show, Alonzie would be a guard the Jayhawks should recruit hard. He checks all the boxes and would make some noise in Lawrence come the fall of 2026.