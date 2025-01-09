3 Big Numbers from Kansas Basketball's Win Over Arizona State
The Kansas Jayhawks put on a show in the second half against Arizona State, locking down defensively and finding their groove offensively in a 74-55 victory.
Let’s break down three numbers that defined Kansas’ big night.
1.) 13
Thirteen was the magic number for Kansas, and in a good way.
The Jayhawks racked up 13 steals, with Hunter Dickinson and Dajuan Harris swiping three apiece. Shakeel Moore and KJ Adams added two each, while others chipped in as well. It was relentless, and the Sun Devils just couldn’t handle the pressure.
And that’s not all. Kansas only allowed 13 points in the second half—talk about smothering defense. Oh, and they also went 13-for-13 from the free-throw line.
Safe to say, 13 wasn’t unlucky for the Jayhawks.
2.) -7
Unfortunately for AJ Storr, this is one number he’d like to forget.
His three minutes on the floor were rough—two turnovers, a missed three, a foul, a rebound, and a -7 plus-minus. That short stretch coincided with Kansas falling behind early, and things immediately improved when he took a seat.
To make matters worse, his body language wasn’t great either.
3.) 23
Zeke Mayo showed up in a big way, scoring 23 points to lead all scorers.
He was the spark Kansas needed, especially after a sluggish first half. Mayo’s ability to take over games is exactly what this team needs if they’re going to make a deep run come March.
Kansas turned things around with defense and hustle. The second half was a masterclass, and these numbers might just tell the story of a team finding its stride.